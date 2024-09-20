Fad diets, conflicting advice and more googling than you care to admit – welcome to modern health confusion. Should you count calories, carbs or just give up and eat the (unprocessed) cake? If you’re among the three-quarters of Brits baffled by conflicting health advice, you’re not alone.

A recent study revealed just how tangled our understanding of health has become, with the average person in the UK attempting three fad diets a year in search of clarity.

The survey of 2,000 people, conducted by health app developers Lingo by Abbott, unearthed the top health questions that Brits want answered once and for all. Topping the list? Whether fruit is healthy or too high in sugar – a debate that’s left nearly 30 per cent of respondents scratching their heads.

From water intake to the supposed health benefits of dark chocolate, the results paint a picture of a nation lost in wellness confusion. This isn’t just a local problem. Globally, we’re equally baffled. A 2023 survey found over 70 per cent of people in the US feel similarly overwhelmed by contradictory dietary advice, while Europeans in France and Germany report their fair share of frustration, too. It seems the more we search for answers, the more questions we stumble upon.

Closer to home, the most frequently asked questions include: how much water should I drink each day? Are diet soft drinks okay to consume? And the all-too-familiar dilemma: is breakfast really the most important meal of the day?

Sophie Bertrand, expert nutritionist at Lingo, says the internet is largely to blame. “With so much advice from social media influencers, blogs and articles, it’s no wonder people are confused,” she says. “The key is to always verify the source of your information and focus on credible, science-backed advice.” Bertrand also points out that what works for one person might not work for another, making personalised approaches to health more important than ever.

Let’s take the calorie versus carb debate. Should we be cutting one over the other? Bertrand suggests we need to shift our focus entirely. “Instead of obsessing over calorie counts or cutting carbs completely, focus on the nutritional value of the foods you’re eating. Whole grains, for example, are an excellent source of fibre and energy, and avoiding them completely could leave you deficient in key nutrients.” In other words, forget the numbers – think about quality.

So, how can we cut through the noise and get to the facts? Bertrand helps break down some of the most common health myths and misconceptions, giving straightforward answers to the questions we’ve all googled at least once.

The natural sugars found in whole foods should definitely be part of your diet ( Getty )

Is fruit healthy or too high in sugar?

While fruit contains natural sugars, Bertrand assures us that it’s packed with essential nutrients like vitamins, fibre and antioxidants. “Fruit should absolutely be part of your diet,” she says. The idea that we should avoid it because of sugar content is misleading – what we need to worry about is added sugars, not the natural kind found in whole foods.

How much water should I drink each day?

We’ve all heard the advice: six to eight glasses a day. Bertrand agrees but adds that your water needs vary depending on how active you are. “If you’re exercising or it’s a hot day, aim for two to three litres,” she suggests. Herbal teas count too, but coffee doesn’t – so don’t rely on your morning flat white to hydrate you.

Soft drinks could do more harm than good in the long run ( Getty )

Are diet soft drinks okay to consume?

Bertrand is cautious. “They’re low in calories, but they provide little to no nutritional value,” she says. Packed with artificial sweeteners and chemicals, this kind of ultra-processed drink is not going to do your health any favours in the long run. Her advice? Keep them as an occasional treat rather than a daily indulgence. Water is your friend.

Is breakfast really the most important meal of the day?

According to Bertrand, it depends entirely on the individual. “Some people thrive on a good breakfast and need that energy boost to kickstart their day, while others feel better eating later.” For weight loss, fasting experts recommend 16 hours and eating within an eight-hour window. Some people skip breakfast and eat from noon to 8pm, but, again, it’s all about what works for you. Continuous glucose monitors can help track how your body responds to different meal times, giving you insights into what works best for your own body and metabolism.

Breakfast isn’t necessarily the most important meal for everyone ( Getty )

Do tea and coffee count towards fluid intake?

Herbal teas do, but coffee, not so much. “Caffeine acts as a mild diuretic,” Bertrand explains, “so if you’re drinking a lot of coffee, make sure you’re drinking enough water too.”

How much protein should I be eating?

The general recommendation is around 0.75g of protein per kilo of body weight, but Bertrand notes that older adults or those with fitness goals might need more – up to 1.5g per kilo. “Protein is crucial for muscle maintenance, especially as we age,” she says. The key is finding the right balance for your body’s needs.

Which fats are good and which should I avoid?

Unsaturated fats, like those found in olive oil, avocados and nuts, are the “good” fats you want in your diet as they promote good cognitive function and Omega-3 fatty acids, a type of polyunsaturated fat, can help slow the buildup of plaque in arteries. While trans fats and excess saturated fats found in processed foods should be avoided as they raise low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol (bad) and lower high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol (good), which can cause cholesterol to build up in your arteries

Dark chocolate contains antioxidants that can benefit heart health ( Getty )

Is dark chocolate healthy?

Yes, in moderation. Dark chocolate, especially the 70 per cent cocoa varieties, contains antioxidants that can benefit heart health. Bertrand recommends a square or two – not the whole bar. “It’s not a magic bullet,” she quips, “but it can be part of a balanced diet.”

Is there such a thing as a healthy takeaway?

Health advice isn’t one-size-fits-all. Whether it’s how much water to drink or how much protein to consume, the best approach is personalised, taking into account your unique needs and lifestyle. “The truth is, what works for your friend or partner might not work for you,” Bertrand says. “So prioritise nutrient-rich foods, pay attention to how your body reacts and don’t get bogged down by the latest fad.” Healthy broth-based vegetarian dishes, or foods not saturated in sauces that may be high in fat and salt would be considered good choices.

Her parting advice? “Don’t sweat the small stuff, focus on the big picture. Your health is personal – so listen to your body and find what works for you.”

And when it comes to “should you count calories or carbs”? Maybe the real question is, why not just count what actually makes you feel good and make it as unprocessed as possible?