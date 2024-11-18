David Beckham has launched a supplement brand – here’s everything we know about I.M.8

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Over the past few years, a host of celebrities have invested in the wellness boom. Some have co-created exceptional products while others haven’t impressed us. The latest household name to launch a wellness venture is none other than David Beckham, which makes a little more sense than some celeb collaborations, given his career as a sporting icon.

Beckham’s new supplements brand I.M.8 calls itself, “an unparalleled collaboration between academia, medicine and space science”, which sounds very impressive off the bat.

Created by a cohort of doctors, professors and, David Beckham himself, I.M.8’s offering comprises a supplement powder with 92 nutrient-rich ingredients in one acai and berry-flavoured drink (from £64, Im8health.com), a daily supplement designed for cellular longevity (from £61, Im8health.com), and the “Beckham stack” (from £104, Im8health.com) – a combination of both products that promise to replace 16 supplements you might otherwise be taking daily.

Beckham has explained that after being fortunate to work with top medical professionals and nutrition experts as part of his job, he now wants to make nutrition and good health more accessible to everyone.

But the products aren’t exactly cheap. These top-of-the-line supplements are formulated with highly bioavailable vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, superfoods, greens and adaptogen nutrients, which means they hit a higher price point for supplements of this kind.

However, the idea behind the brand is a good one. Many of us take several pills, powders and other products for gut health, heart health, nutrition and optimal joints and muscles, whereas the two hero products from I.M.8 promise to do all this via one powder drink and one daily capsule, both crafted for maximum absorption.

The powder drink is said to have “unmatched, comprehensive daily nutrition”, with pre, pro and postbiotics for gut health and clinical doses of CoQ10 for heart health and MSM for joints and muscles. And the capsules, combine NAD3 and CRT8 for “cellular rejuvenation”, strength and vitality. It’s also worth noting that both products have been third-party tested for efficacy.

The ingredients certainly look promising and the full Beckham stack purports to be everything you need to live an optimally healthy lifestyle. Though fair warning, the pairing probably won’t make you look like Becks.

Despite the high price point, investing could potentially save you money in the long run if you’re someone who already spends a fair chunk on health products. However, you’d need to tot up the total cost were you to swap your current protocol of multiple supplements to see how the prices compare.

The I.M.8 supplements are now available to buy online, and a monthly subscription could make the experience a little cheaper, knocking 16 per cent off the total cost. We have yet to put them to the test but will report back once we have.

