Enhance your summer wellness with iHerb’s range of trusted vitamins and supplements

Studies show that in the last decade or so, there has been a continuous rise in the use of supplements, hastened even more after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world. But knowing what supplements, vitamins and wellness resources are right for you, and your body, can be a tricky task. There’s so much to consider – conflicting medical conditions, desired effects, the price point, and much more.

If you want to shop the way that millions of others do, shop at iHerb – a treasure trove of vitamins, supplements, and so much more, which is trusted by over 12.5 million customers worldwide already. The company was founded in California in 1996 and has continued to rise in popularity over the last few decades.

Discover iHerb’s full range of products

iHerb offers such a great experience to customers by mastering a few stand-out things. First is the retailer’s vast catalog of over 50,000 products, sourced from more than 1,800 reputable brands (including a wide range of vitamins, minerals, supplements, sports nutrition, beauty and personal care items, health foods and much more). Next up is iHerb's commitment to excellent value – by sourcing products directly, shipping from climate-controlled warehouses, and fast and affordable shipping to over 180 countries, with free shipping to the UK for orders over 35 pounds.

Just some of iHerb’s best-selling brands include Advanced Clinicals, Medix 5.5, Beauty of Joseon, PanOxyl, Maui Babe, Cosrx and Anua.

So whether you know your retinol from your retinal, need a complete education on an antioxidant that works for you, or have recently transitioned to a vegan diet and need to change up your supplements, iHerb have got you covered.

Here’s some of iHerb’s stand-out products...

California Gold Nutrition CollagenUP with hydrolyzed marine collagen peptides with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C: £17.27, iHerb.com

In order to keep hair, skin, nails, joints and bones healthy as we age, collagen is one of the best supplements that we can take. When paired with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, we've got a dream combo. This CollagenUP powder contains both type I and type III collagen, which are two of the main types, responsible for contributions towards bone, skin and ligament structure, along with muscles, arteries and organs.

MaryRuth's liquid morning multivitamin and hair growth: £56.41, iHerb.com

MaryRuth's liquid multivitamins is certainly not a new product, but is one that has been loved for years, with good reason. Each bottle includes all eight B vitamins, including 10,000 mcg biotin magnesium biotinate, a unique form of biotin that is 40 times more soluble than D-biotin, along with vitamin A, vitamin D3 and chromium picolinate. Inside is also Lustriva, which has been clinically shown to help hair grow thicker in just a few weeks, and has been found to soften fine lines and wrinkles.

Swanson Full Spectrum Ashwagandha: £7.35, iHerb.com

If you haven't got on the ashwagandha train yet, this is your sign. Ashwagandha is an incredibly powerful adaptogen that works by supporting normal cortisol levels and can promote a healthy response to stress, aid your immune system, improve your sleep quality, benefit athletic performance and so much more. Swanson’s capsules contain an impactful 450mg of pure ashwagandha root and plant-based ingredients, that haven’t undergone any unnecessary processing.

Advanced Clinicals vitamin C advanced brightening cream: £10.87, iHerb.com

For just over £10 you can get a whopping 454g of brightening vitamin C cream, which is incredibly good value. Formulated with powerful ingredients of vitamin C and E, green tea and nourishing coconut and jojoba oils, this spa sized brightening cream is a summer staple. The cream is formulated to brighten age spots, refine discolouration and soften the skin, and is clinically, dermatologically and allergy tested.