Erling Haaland’s healthy morning habit takes just 10 minutes – and anyone can benefit from it

Whenever Erling Haaland picks up the ball, he looks like a video game character loaded up with cheat codes. His ability cannot be put down to strong Nordic genetics alone. Haaland recently started a YouTube channel highlighting the many things he does away from the pitch to support his performance on it, including red light therapy, saunas, ice baths and stretching.

But one science-backed habit stood out for its simplicity and accessibility: an early morning walk.

“I think a lot of things [I do] are logical,” he tells the cameraman. “You should have an early start with daylight and fresh air. Ideally you would go out for a short walk – I think that is a really beneficial thing to do.

“I like to read about things, I like to try out things for my life and also for my career. Why not try to optimise some easy, small things as much as I can?”

Health podcaster and biohacking guru Dr Andrew Huberman is an outspoken proponent of accessing early morning sunlight, and research suggests it is a great way to start your day, aligning your routine with your in-built body clock, or circadian rhythm.

This biological clock ties into nearly every system in the human body, so establishing a regular schedule in line with 24-hour light-dark cycles can lead to improvements in hormone regulation, cellular function, metabolism, sleep quality and more.

Experts are fairly aligned on this. “Our research has shown that a consistent bedtime and wake time is one of the absolute best things you can do for your sleep, as well as your health,” says Emily Capodilupo, senior vice president of research, algorithms and data with wearable giant Whoop.

“Broadly, it reduces your risk of cancer and inflammation, and it improves metabolic health, reducing your risk of things like type two diabetes.”

However, she admits, maintaining regular sleep and wake times can often be “socially difficult”. Luckily, there are things you can do to reap many of the benefits when your schedule goes awry, including accessing at least 10 minutes of sunlight shortly after waking up.

“This can be as simple as making sure you actually open the blinds, or brushing your teeth while standing by a window,” Capodilupo says. “It’s even better if you can actually get outside. Getting bright sunlight first thing in the morning tells your circadian rhythm that it's wake up time, and it starts to turn off sleep processes and turn on active daytime processes.”

open image in gallery Erling Haaland scored twice against AFC Bournemouth – could his preparations off the field be partly to thank for his impressive performances on it? ( REUTERS )

These processes include the release of certain hormones that can help you function better throughout the day, according to performance coach and Perform365 founder Dan Lawrence.

“[Morning exposure to sunlight] boosts serotonin and mood early in the day, and supports hormonal balance, including natural cortisol peaks that help energy levels and alertness,” he explains.

For those of us who are not elite athletes like Erling Haaland, making a habit of morning movement through a short walk can offer bonus perks too.

“Win the morning, win the day,” says Lawrence. “Of course, this is context-specific – if someone has kids or an irregular schedule, it might not work.”

But, he adds, if you can establish a "consistent win” as a non-negotiable part of your morning routine, it can lay the foundations for further healthy behaviours later down the line.

The best biohacks are often free and don’t take long at all, so if you’re not able to access high-tech wellness trackers or saunas, a simple walk in the early-morning sun can help with mood, longevity and resilience, according to the experts.

Plus, if it’s good enough for a highly skilled athlete and it only takes 10 minutes, there’s certainly no harm in trying it.

