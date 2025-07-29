Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Embraced by ancient civilisations and modern holistic practices alike, sweating has long been a cornerstone of healing. From Mesoamerican sweat lodges to traditional Scandinavian saunas, the concept of using heat to shift stagnant energy, clear the mind and support physical recovery is age old. Though the modern wellness movement has fully embraced the benefits of heat therapy, it’s also taken it to new heights with the invention of the infrared sauna.

These high-tech heat pods have now largely replaced traditional wood-fired saunas in many hotel spas and upscale gyms. With glowing endorsements from the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, and a cult following among longevity enthusiasts and biohackers, infrared therapy is touted as a smarter, softer, deeper heat. But are the supposed cellular-level health benefits legitimate?

After reading several studies published between 2018 and 2023 which suggested regular sauna use could increase brain-derived neurotrophic factors, reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and cardiovascular disease and extend lifespan, I started using infrared sauna cabins regularly, before investing in a sauna blanket I could use at home. I had hoped that regular use would reduce inflammation and stress and help with my haywire hormone levels and sleep issues.

After a couple of years of regular use I’ve largely been impressed with the results and I now try to do at least a weekly session in my sauna blanket or visit a dedicated infrared sauna location – like west London’s Sweat Lounge. Though I’ve found my sauna experiences to be effective, I was keen to find out if many of the claims made by infrared sauna manufacturers and biohacking enthusiasts can be corroborated by health professionals. I spoke with two longevity doctors for their verdict on the benefits of infrared.

What is an infrared sauna?

According to Nasa, infrared light has a range of wavelengths, with near infrared light being the closest to visible light and far infrared waves being thermal and perceived as heat. Unlike a traditional convection heated sauna, these waves rapidly penetrate and heat the tissue in the body rather than heating the air around the body.

This creates a more comfortable experience, with lower ambient temperatures, typically 45-60C compared to 70-110C in traditional saunas. An infrared sauna will still make you sweat, but you might not feel the sweat rolling off your body as quickly as you might in a traditional sauna.

“Think of infrared heat as gentle, invisible light that warms you directly, rather than just heating the air around you,” says Dr Matthew Calcasola, chief medical officer at Get A Drip. “Unlike a traditional sauna that feels super hot, an infrared sauna gets you sweating comfortably at a much lower temperature. This direct, deep warmth is why it's so popular – you get all the benefits of heat therapy without feeling overwhelmed, making it a great option for more people.”

What are the health benefits of infrared sauna?

“The list of benefits is pretty impressive, and it's why we're seeing so much excitement,” says Dr Calcasola. “By gently raising your body temperature, it’s like a mild workout for your heart, boosting circulation and potentially lowering blood pressure.”

“The warmth soothes sore muscles, eases joint stiffness and can help with chronic pain. It’s a secret weapon for athletes recovering from intense workouts. The cosy warmth is incredibly relaxing, helping to lower stress hormones and boost your mood. It’s a great way to unwind and improve sleep.”

“Better circulation means more nutrients reaching your skin, which can lead to a clearer complexion and even help with collagen production for healthier-looking skin,” he adds.

Dr Harpal Bains, a longevity doctor and medical director at Harpal Clinic, adds that, “regular use has been associated with reduced inflammation, lower stress levels through nervous system calming, enhanced skin tone and condition and faster injury recovery. It may also support parasympathetic activation and lower cortisol over time.”

A 2015 study showed promising effects on the speed of wound healing and healthy new cell growth, however, the results weren’t conclusive enough to say whether or not infrared saunas are a miracle treatment for skin damage.

One thing that is conclusive is that regular use is the best way to see results. “Many people find great results using an infrared sauna three to four times a week, with each session lasting 20-45 minutes,” says Dr Calcasola.

The body benefits from consistent protocols, which is why the biohacking crowd is so attached to their morning and evening routines. Consistent use is proven to be much more effective if you’re seeking the benefits of infrared, than a one-off sauna session, although this can still be relaxing and provide a decent circulation and heart rate boost.

One of the buzziest claims around infrared saunas is their ability to detoxify the body. While the word detox has become a loaded and often misused term in wellness, there is some support for the idea that intense sweating can help eliminate certain compounds.

“Regular use may reduce overall toxic burden, although exact clearance levels vary,” explains Dr Bains. “Infrared heat increases circulation and stimulates sweat glands, which may help release stored toxins like heavy metals (lead, mercury, arsenic), BPA and phthalates.”

With that said, many health professionals still push back on the narrative that the body needs help with detoxing. Our liver, kidneys and skin already do this job very well on their own. The science around how much infrared therapy enhances these natural processes remains inconclusive, but it’s clear that the practice can support how the body feels while it’s doing its job.

open image in gallery Dr Bains explains that regular infrared sauna use may reduce overall toxic burden, although exact clearance levels vary ( Getty Images )

Are infrared sauna blankets worth it?

With the rise of at-home wellness tools, infrared sauna blankets have entered the mainstream as a more affordable, accessible option. But how do they compare to full cabins? I’ve tried almost every sauna blanket on the market and personally, I’m a fan. At-home gadgets like blankets can be great for people with busy schedules, those with limited mobility or pain issues or for those who prefer to sweat in private, rather than at a longevity clinic or gym. However, there are some differences that the experts note.

“The main difference [between blankets and cabins] lies in heat distribution and intensity,” explains Dr Bains. “Sauna cabins provide full-body (including the head) and evenly dispersed infrared exposure, while blankets are more localised and may not raise core temperature as effectively. However, blankets can be a convenient and cost-effective option for home use especially if used consistently.”

Dr Calcasola agrees: “It's all about how infrared is delivered to the body. An infrared sauna cabin is a dedicated, enclosed space where infrared panels beam heat directly onto your body. Blankets are portable wraps you put on. They use infrared, but much of the heat comes from direct contact with your skin. They're super convenient and more affordable for home use, offering many similar benefits in a more accessible way.”

Joie Risk, managing director of Sunlighten – one of the world’s leading manufacturers of quality infrared saunas – explains that there are also a few things to consider if you’re not sure whether to invest in a blanket, spend money on visiting a cabin at a clinic or invest in a cabin of your own

“If someone is serious about supporting their health goals, they should look for a product that offers therapeutic benefits, not just relaxation or a ‘recreational’ experience’,” she says. “ In recent years, the infrared sauna market has seen huge growth with lots of new entrants to a largely unregulated market. Therefore, there are a lot of low-cost, unregulated products, many of which lack scientific backing.”

“Far infrared is the foundational wavelength offering therapeutic health benefits. Some infrared cabins might offer additional wavelengths (often called full spectrum) which have mid infrared (MIR) and near infrared (NIR). These wavelengths penetrate the body slightly differently. MIR activates water cells and hormesis, NIR activates mitochondria, cell regeneration and stimulates collagen and elastin. They all offer additional therapeutic benefits such as skincare, deep tissue muscle recovery and improved sleep.” she adds.

A sauna blanket typically only offers far infrared waves and doesn’t offer the other wavelengths. You’ll still experience plenty of benefits from infrared alone, however, Risk also explains that not all infrared technology is created equal and that customers should be discerning. She also recommends avoiding cheap materials, high EMFs and volatile organic compounds that can be off-gassed from some products.

“Avoid saunas made with ceramic heaters, low-grade hemlock wood which is often unsustainably sourced, or poor-quality red light LEDs – these are comparable to those used in chicken coops,” she advises. “Also look for clinical or third-party testing, without this health claims are unsubstantiated. And avoid products with high VOCs – these can be harmful and counterproductive to wellness goals. If you’re buying any kind of sauna you want to ensure the company has ultra-low EMF testing and understands EMF remediation. A more spacious cabin may offer more opportunities for habit stacking with room for yoga or stretching, but it's a matter of personal preference whether cabins are more relaxing.”

Infrared sauna risks – are there any?

While infrared therapy is generally considered safe, it’s not without caveats, especially for those with underlying health conditions or sensitivity to heat. Heat therapy can feel strange the first few times you’re exposed so always start at a lower temperature and work your way up. It’s also worth being mindful of broken or irritated skin as this can be more sensitive to heat, and removing any jewellery before entering a sauna.

It’s also important that you’re using a sauna for the right reasons. Though you might have seen claims around weight loss, it’s important to note that any water weight you lose through sweat, you’ll likely put back on as soon as you rehydrate. Infrared saunas are beloved as a wellness tool for better sleep, better circulation and glowing skin but they’re not really a weight loss tool.

Dr Calcasola adds, “you'll sweat a lot, so drink plenty of water or electrolytes before, during, and after your session. Listen to your body. If you feel dizzy or unwell, step out. Overheating isn't good. If you have heart conditions or are on certain medications, speak to your doctor. Think of saunas as a great complement to a good diet and exercise, not a replacement.”

It’s hard to deny the feel-good effects of a stint in an infrared sauna. Skin feels smoother and looks glowier, muscles feel more relaxed and the mind feels lighter. Whether or not you subscribe to the detox narrative, the relaxing effects, raised heart rate and circulation boost are real enough.

“Infrared sauna isn’t just about sweat, it’s about cellular recovery, circulation and stress recalibration. When used correctly, it can be a powerful adjunct to longevity and healing protocols,” says Dr Bains.

