A cardiac nurse says these five daily behaviours can reduce your risk of heart disease

Health and longevity are hot topics right now. But whether you want to improve your exercise performance or simply live well for as long as possible, a healthy heart underpins all of it. Consistent behaviours such as a sedentary lifestyle or diet high in saturated fats can increase the chance of cardiovascular disease (CVD) – an umbrella term relating to heart attacks, strokes, coronary heart disease and other conditions. They will also reduce your physical capacity and, consequently, quality of life.

However, the inverse is true if you adopt heart-healthy behaviours. Research has repeatedly shown that certain habits can lower your risk of CVD, reduce all-cause mortality and increase your chances of enjoying a longer, happier life. To identify the common denominators behind a healthy heart, I turned to Ruth Goss and Dell Stanford, the British Heart Foundation’s senior cardiac nurse and senior dietitian respectively. Below, you can find their top five.

Five things you can do daily to improve your heart health

Do 30-minutes of moderate exercise a day

You may be familiar with the phrase “movement is medicine”. This sentiment rings true for heart health. “Whatever your age, being active now will have an immediate impact on your health, reducing your risk of heart and circulatory diseases,” advises Goss. “It’s never too late to increase your physical activity or start a new sport, regardless of how little you have exercised in the past.”

In line with World Health Organisation guidelines, she recommends aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week. “This is any activity that makes your heart beat faster, whether that’s a brisk walk, swimming, cycling, or even gardening or cleaning,” says Goss. “Every minute counts, so start small and build up gradually. Doing just 30 minutes a day is a good way to reach 150 minutes a week.”

To enjoy bonus health benefits, the British Heart Foundation also suggests adopting a varied exercise routine comprising “aerobic exercise, balance and flexibility exercise including yoga, tai chi and pilates and resistance exercise like weights or bands which strengthen your muscles to help take strain off your heart”.

“If you have a health problem that interferes with your ability to exercise, it’s important that you speak with your doctor so they can recommend the type of activity that’s best for you,” Goss adds.

Movement is medicine: being active now will have an immediate impact on your health

Eat a balanced and timed diet

If movement is medicine, food is the fuel we need to facilitate it. For this reason, it pays to pay attention to what you eat each day, alongside when you consume it.

“There are several theories about why timing of meals is important,” explains senior dietitian Dell Stanford. “Studies have shown that even when people eat the same number of calories, the time of day they are eaten affects how they are used in the body. This difference could affect weight, cholesterol levels and blood sugar levels – all of which can affect your risk of heart and circulatory diseases.”

Stanford points to evidence indicating that eating late at night can be linked to obesity, while also impacting how the body regulates blood sugar levels.

“Research is limited, but there appears to be a link between our internal body clock and the digestion and absorption of nutrients,” he continues. “Our body’s circadian rhythms – its natural daily cycles – are designed for eating in the day and sleeping at night. If they are disrupted, this could have implications for our heart health.

“More research is needed to know for sure how meal timings influence our health. For now, try to stick to a regular meal pattern. Eating earlier in the day rather than late at night is unlikely to be harmful and could help our health.”

Now you know when is best to eat for a healthier heart, it is time to look at what to eat.

“Whatever your activity level, you will need a healthy balance of foods from five main food groups – carbohydrates, fruit and vegetables, lean proteins, dairy and healthy (or unsaturated) fats,” Stanford says.

“Carbohydrates are your body’s main source of energy when you're exercising. It’s best to choose high-fibre, wholegrain varieties of oats, pasta, rice, breads and cereals.

“Then protein is known as the building blocks of life. It helps your body grow and repair, so you should try to include a portion of protein like lean meat, fish, eggs, dairy or plant sources like peas, beans or other pulses with most meals.”

He also prescribes at least five portions of fruit and vegetables a day (“these are packed with vitamins, minerals and fibre which help keep the body and immune system healthy”) and two to three portions of dairy foods.

“Dairy foods are packed with calcium and protein for good bone health – choose lower fat varieties to reduce saturated fat intake,” Stanford adds.

“Fats are also an important part of a healthy diet, but choose foods that are high in unsaturated fats such as olive or rapeseed oil, nuts and seeds, oily fish, olives and avocados.”

Aim for a balanced diet at the right time of day

Stay hydrated

Consuming enough fluids will benefit your heart health on several levels. On a more superficial basis, it supports exercise – the first heart-strengthening activity on this list.

“Exercising raises your body temperature, and your body tries to cool down by sweating,” says Stanford. “This causes a loss of water and salts through the skin. How much fluid you need depends on how long you exercise for, the temperature and the amount you sweat.

“For most people, unless you are exercising for more than an hour, drinking six to eight glasses of fluid a day is a good idea. This can include water, low-fat milk, sugar-free squash, teas and coffee.”

However, staying hydrated has several welcome effects beyond this, while also helping you avoid the unwanted impacts of dehydration.

“When you are dehydrated, there is less blood travelling around the body,” an article from the British Heart Foundation states. “This can lead to low blood pressure, dizziness and fainting. In response, the heart may start beating faster [tachycardia] to help move blood around the body. You may experience this as a racing, pounding heartbeat in your chest, called palpitations. Dehydration can also thicken the blood, increasing the risk of blood clots and heart attacks.”

Drinking more water, on the other hand, can lead to desirable outcomes such as improved circulation, better digestion and gut health, and reduced joint pain.

Consuming enough fluids will benefit your heart health on several levels

Focus on sleep hygiene

“Getting enough sleep is important for our general wellbeing, as well as our heart and circulatory health, and most adults should aim for seven to nine hours of sleep per night,” says Goss.

“But sleep isn’t the only factor that can impact heart health – it’s also important to look at your lifestyle. Knowing your numbers, such as your blood pressure and cholesterol levels, maintaining a healthy weight and exercising regularly, cutting down on salt and alcohol intake, and eating a balanced diet can also help keep your heart healthy.”

Sleep your way to good heart health

Reach for a coffee

Coffee, in moderation, can have beneficial effects on your heart health, according to Stanford.

“One observational study found that consuming two or three cups of coffee a day could be good for you and may be linked to lower risk of CVD compared to drinking no coffee,” he explains.

“In addition to caffeine, coffee contains polyphenols which may help reduce harmful inflammation and reduce CVD risk. Research tells us that moderate amounts of caffeine shouldn’t be a problem for most people.”

However, he warns, drinking more than four or five cups of coffee per day will likely raise your caffeine intake above the recommended daily maximum of 400mg.

“Generally, the effects of too much caffeine may include temporarily increased blood pressure and heart rate, palpitations, anxiety, agitation, nausea, headaches and sleep disturbance,” he says.

Drinking coffee in moderation can lower your risk of cardiovascular disease, according to the British Heart Foundation

The British Heart Foundation’s tips for increasing your activity levels

Adding more movement into your routine is at the top of most lists intended to help you improve various health parameters – but it’s easier said than done. The tips below are designed to make exercise more accessible, achievable and enjoyable, leading to many benefits for your heart, mind and more.