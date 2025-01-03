The five best pilates moves to do at home for a strong toned waist, according to an expert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pilates is arguably one of the most popular exercise styles on the planet right now, but you don’t have to splash on expensive reformer classes to feel the benefits. It focuses on simple moments that help with strength, flexibility and balance and it’s suitable for all fitness levels.

Though you might have seen fancy pilates studios, intimidating reformer machines and complex stretches performed in specialist activewear while scrolling Instagram, the truth is that the core movements can all be done from the comfort of your home with very little equipment. All you really need is a yoga mat.

Pilates is great for strengthening and toning various parts of the body, improving mobility and encouraging you to be more aware of how you move throughout the day. It improves posture and can also teach you to breathe in a way that relaxes the nervous system.

Many people are turning to pilates because it’s a low-impact exercise style that offers visible results, especially when it comes to strength, weight management and toning muscles that we tend not to work too hard in our day-to-day lives.

We turned to pilates expert Nathalie Errandonea the founder of NRG Barrebody for her tips on the best moves to do at home. She recommended five exercises that target the outer thighs, hips, glutes and obliques, all muscles responsible for side and core strength, posture and balance.

“These carefully selected exercises help enhance core stability, improve balance and create lean, sculpted muscles without bulk. These effective moves are designed to be done anywhere, without any equipment, making them accessible to both beginners and fitness enthusiasts. They are ideal for anyone looking to develop a stronger, more toned sideline for better overall balance and posture,” explains Errandonea.

All you’ll need to complete these exercises is a yoga mat and a chair so read on for how to do them at home.

1. Side knee-lift to leg extension

open image in gallery ( Nathalie Errandonea )

open image in gallery ( Nathalie Errandonea )

This move targets the outer thighs, hips, and glutes while engaging your core for balance.

How to do it:

Stand tall with one hand resting lightly on a chair for support

Engage your core and lift your leg up to the side with your knee bent and toes pointed, keeping your support leg bent

Make sure to keep your knee aligned with your hip if possible

Slowly straighten the leg (unfold) to the side, keeping your leg high and level

Bend the knee again and repeat for 25 to 30 reps, then switch sides

Errandonea says: “Keep your chest lifted and move slowly to avoid using momentum rather than strength.”

2. Curtsy lunge with sidekick

open image in gallery ( Nathalie Errandonea )

open image in gallery ( Nathalie Errandonea )

This dynamic move tones the glutes, quads and obliques.

How to do it:

Stand tall with your hands lightly holding a chair for balance

Step one leg behind you into a curtsy lunge in a turnout position, crossing it behind your front leg

Push through your front heel to stand up, keeping your support leg bent, then immediately kick your back leg out to the side

Repeat for 20 to 25 reps on each side

“Focus on stretching your working leg during the side kick and lengthening your spine,” recommends Errandonea.

3. All-fours diagonal leg kick

open image in gallery ( Nathalie Errandonea )

open image in gallery ( Nathalie Errandonea )

This is a barre and pilates classic that sculpts the outer thighs, glutes and obliques.

How to do it:

Start on all fours, shoulders above the wrists, core engaged and spine long

Lift a leg to hip height and hold it there fully stretched with your toes pointed in a diagonal direction outside the mat towards the mat’s corner

Then bend your knee and bring it back near the other knee and repeat

Do 50 diagonal kicks, then switch sides

Errandonea says: “Keep your core engaged to prevent your lower spine from arching.”

4. Side leg extension with hip lift and twist

open image in gallery ( Nathalie Errandonea )

open image in gallery ( Nathalie Errandonea )

Adding hip lifts to your clamshell pose targets the glutes, outer thighs, and obliques.

How to do it:

Start lying on one side, support your upper body by propping yourself up on your elbow, with your forearm resting on the ground

Bend both knees in front of you and then lift your hips and lift and extend one up to the side with your toes pointed

Your arm is up straight towards the ceiling

Keep your hips lifted and ‘thread the needle’ (twist) and go look behind you with your arms leading the movement.

Slowly come back to your leg and arm side lift

Perform 15 to 20 reps on each side

“Keep your core engaged and focus on feeling the contraction in your obliques,” notes Errandonea.

5. Lateral leg lift and pulse

open image in gallery ( Nathalie Errandonea )

open image in gallery ( Nathalie Errandonea )

Doing a lateral leg lift with pulses targets the glutes, outer thighs and obliques.

How to do it:

Start lying on one side, support your upper body by propping yourself up on your elbow, with your forearm resting on the ground

Your body should form a straight line from your head to your feet

Place one hand behind your head on the base of your skull and keep the elbow wide open to the side

Keep your core engaged and focus on feeling the contraction in your obliques

Slowly lift your top leg straight up to hip height, keeping your toes pointed forward and your leg extended. Your bottom leg remains on the ground

Lift your leg until you feel a stretch in the outer hip and glutes, but avoid overextending or rotating your hips

Once your top leg is raised, pulse it up and down in small, controlled movements. The range of motion should be between 5cm max, focusing on activating the muscles rather than large swings

Errandonea says: “Keep the pulsing slow and controlled, squeezing your outer thigh and glutes with each movement.”

These barre and pilates moves, when performed consistently, will effectively sculpt and strengthen the muscles along the sides of your body, giving you toned obliques, hips, and outer thighs. With no equipment needed, except for a simple mat and a chair, you can do these exercises any time of day anywhere in your home.

