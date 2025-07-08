As a personal trainer, it’s frightening to see weight-loss injections on our social media pages, in the headlines and in hush-hush conversations at gyms across the country. More 1.5 million people in the UK now use them, according to the latest estimates. For some, weight-loss injections can offer a lifeline, but for many, they are just so confusing. After 22 years of helping people lose weight and take back control of their health, without medication, I feel it’s time I added my voice to the discussion.

I certainly don’t hide away from the fact that my weight has always been something I’m hugely conscious of and something that I have struggled with over the years. The childhood trauma brought on by bullying for being “the fat kid” still haunts me and that inspired me to do what I do to this day.

When I was 15, I started to become more self-conscious about my size. I knew something needed to change, so I took small steps to eat better and move more. Rugby, in particular, became my outlet and it not only helped me physically but also taught me the power of perseverance.

There’s no greater feeling than proving others wrong through hard work and dedication. That’s been my life motto, and it’s shaped everything I do. Losing weight was a personal victory for me, but the real reward came when I could use my own journey to help others find their strength and confidence too.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s still a battle. But it’s a battle worth fighting, especially with my family’s history of strokes and heart disease. It’s something I carry with me every day, driving me to make healthier choices for myself and inspiring others to do the same.

So when talk of a jab that essentially helps you lose weight began, I could hear the chunky young lad inside of me whispering “this could have stopped years of bullying”.

But while these jabs might look like a miracle on the outside, I’ve seen too much to believe that’s the whole story. I’m not naive enough to say it’s impossible, but I can confidently say that none of my current team have ever considered using a weight-loss jab. The relationships we’ve built in this studio are rooted in trust. My clients know they can be open with me, and more importantly, they know that when they walk through our doors, we’re focused on sustainable lifestyle changes, diet, movement, and mindset, not shortcuts.

I’m not sure every personal trainer will agree with me when I say that I’m not 100 per cent against them. If someone is severely obese and facing serious health risks, and this helps them avoid surgery, I can see where the potential value in a (closely monitored) jab lies.

I train many incredible nurses who work within the NHS. Over the last five years, these nurses have told me the increase in obesity-led health issues has risen exponentially. The strain on the NHS is incredibly real. So if the potential to cut obesity leads to a reduction in waiting lists (and not just for obesity-led issues), then again, of course, there is a value for these drugs.

As a personal trainer, I understand that many people think we’re all about aesthetics with our clients, but that’s not true. I’ve seen obesity wreck people physically, emotionally, and mentally. It’s not just “extra weight” – it’s the raft of potentially life-changing and threatening issues that can follow.

There are numerous health risks linked to obesity. From increased risks of heart disease, diabetes and cancer, to infertility and pregnancy complications, not to mention the impact being overweight can have on your mental health, with links to depression, anxiety and social isolation.

open image in gallery Tom Cowen's client Julia Mitchell has lost six-and-a-half stone since embarking on a fitness regime back in 2020 ( Supplied )

I’ve witnessed first-hand the incredible impact that losing weight can have on someone’s energy levels and confidence. It’s nothing short of life-changing. When someone starts shedding the weight, they often experience a newfound sense of vitality, both physically and mentally. Their energy levels soar, allowing them to be more active, more present, and more engaged in everyday life.

They start to feel more comfortable in their own skin, and that confidence radiates outward, positively affecting every aspect of their life from their relationships and career to their overall outlook on the world. It’s truly transformative, and I’ve seen it time and time again.

So, if someone offers a jab that promises a guaranteed fix, I can totally understand how tempting it would be. A young, naive and green version of myself would have thought wow! But as with everything in life, nothing is ever that simple or straightforward.

In June, I asked 31 members at my studio to share their progress. These are real people, men and women, young and old, with busy lives and real struggles. Collectively, they’ve lost over 1,200lbs. No drugs. No injections. Just education, support, consistency, and graft.

They didn’t just lose inches either. By putting in the work, they became stronger, fitter and ultimately understood the real benefit of a consistent and sustainable lifestyle change. They started showing up differently in every part of their lives. Their energy levels and productivity at work rose, their moods lifted and more importantly, many issues with health improved dramatically. High blood pressure lowered, pre-diabetes was reversed and all without a “miracle jab”.

The idea that you can lose weight without exercising could lead more people to think they don’t need to move anymore. And it’s this shift in mindset that concerns me, especially when we see photos of people who’ve used these jabs and notice things like a gaunt or hollow face. Sure, rapid weight loss can cause these effects, but it’s hard to say for sure whether it’s from the jab or just the pace of the weight loss itself.

In any weight-loss journey, whether through diet, exercise, or medication, some muscle loss is pretty common. But these jabs work by mimicking a hormone that controls appetite, which helps you eat less and lose weight. The downside is that this rapid weight loss doesn’t just target fat; it can also take away lean muscle mass.

Muscle is critical for strength, mobility, and metabolism. Losing too much muscle can make it harder to maintain your weight loss long term and even lead to conditions like sarcopenia, where muscle mass and function decrease, affecting your quality of life. To minimise muscle loss, it’s important to focus on getting enough protein and incorporating strength training into your routine. Protein helps your muscles recover and grow, while strength training helps preserve the muscle mass you’ve got. It’s also important to eat. You can’t just stop – essential nutrients will be missing from your diet. That’s not healthy.

Whether someone uses medication or not doesn’t change my job. I’m here to guide. To support. That part is important. To help them build habits that actually last long term. That is the battle. But these jabs won’t educate you in the fundamentals of nutrition. The real basics. Nor will it help you deal with why you eat when you’re not hungry or make you stronger or more body confident.

open image in gallery Jimmy Leonard has completely transformed and lost six stone since joining Tom Cowen three years ago ( Supplied )

That for me is a very dangerous message. Especially for the younger generation. If they grow up thinking health comes in a syringe, what happens when that wears off or you can’t afford the jab anymore? In recent studies on weight-loss injections, it has been found that a staggering 60 per cent of the weight lost is regained within the first three months. This concerning statistic highlights a critical point: injections alone aren’t a sustainable solution for long-term weight management.

The reason for this is straightforward but crucial many individuals using the injections fail to understand that weight loss is a multifaceted process that requires a combination of factors to be effective over time. If people use these drugs as a quick fix without understanding the basic changes that have to be made, are we going to simply accept that people will be on these drugs for a lifetime?

These drugs are not without side effects either. From nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and in some cases, gallbladder issues, to kidney problems and pancreatic inflammation. That could be a hefty trade-off, especially if the results aren’t lasting.

My main issue is that many users tend to rely solely on the jab for results, without integrating consistent physical activity and making lasting changes to their eating habits. While the injections can help reduce hunger or regulate metabolism, they don’t address the root cause of poor dietary choices or sedentary lifestyles.

Use of these injections doesn’t automatically correct the underlying patterns that contributed to weight gain in the first place. Without engaging in regular exercise, which is essential for building muscle and maintaining long-term fat loss, the body is more likely to return to its previous weight once the treatment is halted. Falling back into old eating habits, consuming high-calorie, low-nutrient foods, or overeating will quickly negate any positive effect of these injections, causing the weight to creep back on.

The injections might act as a catalyst, but lasting weight loss requires a complete, holistic approach that focuses on building healthier habits and making lasting changes to the way we live, eat and move. I often tell my clients, if nothing changes, nothing will change. So if nothing else has changed with your mindset around food and movement, the chances are the weight will come back. Fast.

The best we can hope for is that these weight-loss injections will help people feel more confident about getting into the gym or trying out new sports. For many, shedding some pounds can make a huge difference in how they feel about themselves and their abilities. They might feel more physically capable or just more comfortable in their own skin, which makes things like exercising or being active in public feel a lot more achievable. If someone understands it’s not just about the number on the scales, it’s about feeling empowered to try things they might have once thought were out of reach, then we should applaud the first step toward a more active, healthier lifestyle.

That’s why I believe these medications should be used only when truly necessary and always alongside education, lifestyle change, and real support. And should never be used as a replacement for the work that actually transforms people’s lives.

As a society, we can’t just keep looking for quick fixes. We need to focus on building a culture that supports healthy habits. That means doctors using lifestyle prescriptions more, encouraging more movement, and schools and community programmes teaching people about nutrition and how to cook cheap and healthy meals. The government also has a role to play too, by resisting “big food” influence and reducing access to unhealthy, sugary, processed foods and tackling “food deserts” in many poorer areas. It’s all about creating a positive environment that makes it easier for all people to live healthier, active lives.

I’ve been fortunate enough to see many lifestyle changes that are kept and held on to. There is nothing more satisfying than that.