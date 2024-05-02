Jump to content

Why your temper could ruin your health and love life (and you’re too angry to notice it)

New research says that even thinking about being angry can increase the risk of a heart attack – so, chances are it is damaging those around you too, says therapist and author Lucy Cavendish

Thursday 02 May 2024 06:00
All the rage: Frustration can lead to anger, which, if it isn’t channelled correctly, can lead to health and relationship problems
Two years ago, a man came to see me for therapy. His marriage was in crisis, and he was incredibly angry about everything. He arrived ranting about his wife, swiftly moving on to how his smart meter was “overcharging” him and his children’s eating habits, and before you could get him started on other people disrespecting him, he was in full flow.

Then he suddenly smashed his fist down on the glass coffee table, which shattered, glass flying everywhere. Liam looked at my horrified reaction, which wasn’t dissimilar to his own. He was clearly terrified, mainly of himself. “I’ve got a problem, haven’t I?” he said. 

Liam is not alone. From the vantage of my therapist’s chair, I have witnessed anger levels steadily rise in the past few years. The cost of living, the government, the opposition, the state of the world, young people, old people, all people... there is a pervading sense of futility, and this frustration is turning into anger.

