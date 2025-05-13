You’ve been storing these two fruits the wrong way, says celebrity doctor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Storing all your fruit in the fridge to keep it fresher for longer could be doing more harm than good.

That’s according to celebrity doctor Dr Chris Smith, who warned people have been storing cucumbers and strawberries wrong.

Cucumbers have evolved to mature and ripen in warm temperatures, and keeping them in the cold can cause “cold injury”.

"Fridges are below four degrees celsius and the rationale for having things at that temperature is that it suppresses the growth of the kinds of things that cause food spoilage: fungi and bacteria,” he told the BBC Radio Scotland show Mornings.

The virologist and lecturer at Cambridge University likened putting a cucumber in the fridge to trying to grow a cucumber in winter.

open image in gallery Cucumbers should not be kept in fridges as their taste could be ruined ( Getty/iStock )

"It doesn’t like it," he explained. "The cells don’t like it, the metabolism of the cucumber goes off kilter, the ripening process is thwarted, and it produces chemicals that might not taste as nice and tissues that might not taste as nice."

But there is a happy medium between long-lasting and better-tasting cucumbers.

“What you could do is to let your cucumber ripen naturally on your tabletop or in the pantry at room temperature," Dr Smith suggested.

“Once it’s got ripe and you know you’re going to eat it, put it in the fridge, cool it down, chop it up into slices and put it in your cucumber sandwiches. Then you’ll have all the benefits, but it won’t have spoiled in the meantime.”

However, it’s not just cucumbers - it turns out people should also avoid keeping strawberries in the fridge.

“We tend to put those in the fridge as well,” said Dr Smith. “We eat them cold, and they’ve not evolved to be eaten cold, they've evolved to be eaten warm.”

Dr Smith fronts the BBC's Naked Scientists programmes and is also a science correspondent.