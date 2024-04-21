Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

How to burn fat and train for a marathon – no matter how fit you are

If you’re looking at those running the London Marathon and wondering if you could do it, the good news is you absolutely can, says Anna Magee. Even better are all the added benefits you’ll get while training for it...

Sunday 21 April 2024 08:22
Comments
‘Once you’re running, what’s most important isn’t intensity, it’s consistency’
‘Once you’re running, what’s most important isn’t intensity, it’s consistency’ (Getty)

Spectators watching the thousands running this weekend will fall into two camps. There will be those seeing runners gurning with cramps and hearing stories about chafing nipples, toenails falling off or inadvertent defecation and thinking: “Why would anyone want to do that?”

The second camp will be watching the participants push through the wall and reach the finish line and think “Wow, I would love to do that one day”.

Well with the right training, no matter how unhealthy you are today, next year you could be joining them.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in