How to burn fat and train for a marathon – no matter how fit you are

Spectators watching the thousands running this weekend will fall into two camps. There will be those seeing runners gurning with cramps and hearing stories about chafing nipples, toenails falling off or inadvertent defecation and thinking: “Why would anyone want to do that?”

The second camp will be watching the participants push through the wall and reach the finish line and think “Wow, I would love to do that one day”.

Well with the right training, no matter how unhealthy you are today, next year you could be joining them.