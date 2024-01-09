A doctor has shared his four main tips to help you drink more water and stop overeating.

Doctor Michael Mosley says people can “jazz” up their water after recent surveys revealed many do not like the taste of tap water.

The NHS recommends drinking six to eight glasses of water every day.

Dr Mosley’s tips include adding citrus fruits, like lemon or lime, to give the water a tangy punch.

You can also add frozen berries to cool water down and add natural sweeteners.

Drinking the recommended amount of water can also stop unnecessary eating and make you feel fuller for longer.