How ‘chrysalis thinking’ can help you get the most out of your midlife reinvention

Midlife gets a bad rap. The phrase “midlife crisis” was coined by a male psychoanalyst in 1965 and has stuck – with all its connotations of men cheating with their secretaries and spending all their money on a Ferrari. It is always framed as a desperate clinging on to youth, a final foray before death and age beckon us into that long goodnight.

But the truth is that now many of us hitting midlife like me (I was born in 1970) have a good chance of living another 50 years. And in the 100-year life, 50 is only halfway through. It’s strange that longevity is the great gift science has bestowed on us (life expectancies have doubled since 1900), but we haven’t caught up with that in the way that we think about our lives.

All too often we act like a theatre director who has created a two-hour play and then is told – oh, actually it can run for two and a half hours; but rather than re-pacing the whole production just tags on a rambling extra 30-minute coda.