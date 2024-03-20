The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Where did everyone go? The painful truth about loneliness in middle-age..
British middle aged men and women are some of the loneliest in the world - something that both Eleanor Mills and Grant Feller found out the hard way. Here they explain how they overcame it - and how you could, too
It’s a strange thing to find yourself lonely in mid-life. It creeps up slowly as the kids leave home, or friends move away. Lives that were once thronged with people, bursting with activities, days that felt like an endless to-do list that never got completed, give way to a phone that doesn’t ring or ping. In place of the busy-ness come echoing evenings, endless weekends.
A friend who lives on her own and whose children are at university came to visit the other day. With a rather sad laugh, she told me she’d become “the woman who is a bit too keen to chat in the post office”.
I gave her a hug. I realised that because she has moved out of London a few years ago, although we chat on the phone and exchange texts, we hadn’t actually seen each other face to face since before the pandemic. And she’s someone I consider a good friend.
