Is Ozempic good for holiday weight loss — or should we worry about side effects?

It was ironic that the confession came midway through dinner. “I’ve started taking Ozempic,” my friend whispered in between small mouthfuls of the Thai green curry I’d just made for us. “What made you decide to do that?” I asked, knowing the answer. She smiled and explained summer was coming up, she wanted to slim down ahead of her holiday, and dieting had never worked for her. Besides, as she put it: “It was just so easy to get it that it seemed daft not to.” This friend is a size 10.

Semaglutide, which is the active ingredient sold in various forms under different brand names including Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus, was initially developed to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity.

By increasing the amount of insulin that’s released in the body, the once-weekly injection successfully lowers high blood sugar and suppresses the amount of glucose produced in the liver, both of which can reduce your appetite and slow the movement of food in your gut. This means you stay fuller for longer, so eat less and watch the pounds fall off.