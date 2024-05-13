How to have a great day at work: Reverse your slump cycle

The afternoon energy slump is something that most of us are familiar with, so how to stop it? Ultimately, blood sugar balance is crucial in keeping everything steady, and there are some simple things you can do to support energy production and avoid any deficiencies across the day.

When choosing the best breakfast to get your blood sugar on the right track, it’s all about making protein the star of the show, so eggs and smoked salmon or Greek yoghurt with nuts and berries are ideal.

Eggs are the ideal meal (not just for breakfast) because they contain about 6-7g of protein along with all nine amino acids that are needed for optimal body function. They are also high in B vitamins, which is crucial.