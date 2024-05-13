Jump to content

Work wellness

How to have a great day at work: Reverse your slump cycle

In her regular column, business founder and wellness expert Nicola Elliott looks at one thing we can all do that will make our nine-to-five feel happier and healthier

Monday 13 May 2024 06:00
Comments
Say goodbye to wanting to curl up and sleep at 4pm...
Say goodbye to wanting to curl up and sleep at 4pm... (Getty)

The afternoon energy slump is something that most of us are familiar with, so how to stop it? Ultimately, blood sugar balance is crucial in keeping everything steady, and there are some simple things you can do to support energy production and avoid any deficiencies across the day. 

When choosing the best breakfast to get your blood sugar on the right track, it’s all about making protein the star of the show, so eggs and smoked salmon or Greek yoghurt with nuts and berries are ideal.

Eggs are the ideal meal (not just for breakfast) because they contain about 6-7g of protein along with all nine amino acids that are needed for optimal body function. They are also high in B vitamins, which is crucial.

