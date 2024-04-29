How to be happy at work: Become ‘socially fit’

The results from the longest-ever study on happiness are in. Harvard University’s research, which started in 1938, has collected 75 years of data on human development in a bid to seek answers about what it truly means to be content.

The researchers took a group of 724 boys in two different cohorts – one group was made up of Harvard undergraduates and the other included individuals from the poorest social demographics and disadvantaged backgrounds. Over a lifetime, they have studied them, asking a myriad of questions relating to health and happiness.

Although there are only 90 of the original men left, data is now incorporated from their partners and children, which means over 2,000 people have been studied to date. Pretty comprehensive.