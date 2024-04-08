Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Work Wellness

How to have a great day at work: Learn to control your anxiety

In her regular column, founder of Neom and wellness expert Nicola Elliott looks at one thing we can all do that will make our nine-to-five feel happier and healthier

Monday 08 April 2024 06:00
Comments
Free yourself from the tyranny of workplace anxiety
Free yourself from the tyranny of workplace anxiety (Getty)

Let’s be clear, we’ve all had anxious thoughts before a big presentation and Sunday night blues are definitely real, but entirely normal.

But when this tips over into heart palpitations, nausea, depersonalisation, obsessive thoughts and panic attacks, you know you’re tipping into a more troubled space.

The latest statistics tell us that over 50 per cent of long-term sick leave is due to stress, depression or anxiety and employees are reporting increased workplace intensity and more significant pressure at work so it’s no surprise that some of us (me included) have felt these unpleasant symptoms of anxiety once or twice.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in