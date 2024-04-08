How to have a great day at work: Learn to control your anxiety

Let’s be clear, we’ve all had anxious thoughts before a big presentation and Sunday night blues are definitely real, but entirely normal.

But when this tips over into heart palpitations, nausea, depersonalisation, obsessive thoughts and panic attacks, you know you’re tipping into a more troubled space.

The latest statistics tell us that over 50 per cent of long-term sick leave is due to stress, depression or anxiety and employees are reporting increased workplace intensity and more significant pressure at work so it’s no surprise that some of us (me included) have felt these unpleasant symptoms of anxiety once or twice.