Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

WORK WELLNESS

How to have a great day at work: Reset your team psychology

In this new regular column, founder of Neom and wellness expert Nicola Elliott looks at one thing we can all do that will make our nine-to-five feel happier and healthier

Monday 18 March 2024 06:00
Comments
<p>Workplace stress is costing UK business £28m – we can change that </p>

Workplace stress is costing UK business £28m – we can change that

(Getty)

Hell is other people, so the famous saying goes, which is why it isn’t surprising that while people join businesses for the organisation, they are most likely to leave because of the people.

Apparently, while 46 per cent of workplace stress is caused by work overload, 26 per cent is the result of juggling work-life balance and the other 28 per cent is down to poor working relationships which, at best, can cause low self-esteem and, at worst, anxiety and depression.

Feeling connected and cared about is crucial for our wellbeing and this applies on the work front as much as home.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in