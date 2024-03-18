How to have a great day at work: Reset your team psychology

Hell is other people, so the famous saying goes, which is why it isn’t surprising that while people join businesses for the organisation, they are most likely to leave because of the people.

Apparently, while 46 per cent of workplace stress is caused by work overload, 26 per cent is the result of juggling work-life balance and the other 28 per cent is down to poor working relationships which, at best, can cause low self-esteem and, at worst, anxiety and depression.

Feeling connected and cared about is crucial for our wellbeing and this applies on the work front as much as home.