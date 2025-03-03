The best window installers and how to choose between them
Make sure to gather a number of quotes to get the best price
If it’s time for a new set of windows for your home, we’re here to answer all your questions on double glazing work and guide you through the best window installers in the UK.
When it comes to replacing or upgrading your windows with double glazing, you have a choice of local and national operators. Make sure to gather a number of quotes to get the best price.
Coral Windows
- Trustpilot rating: 4.7
- Area covered: Yorkshire
- Founded: 1990
- Guarantee: 15 years uPVC windows, 10 years for lock and mechanisms
- Best for: Payment terms, very good reviews and long guarantee, but only in Yorkshire area
Coral Windows was established in 1990 by managing director John Valente, and as such it’s one of the longest continually operating firms on our list.
The family-run company covers the Yorkshire region and has its own security technology called SmartFrame, which detects intrusions.
Coral is notable for not taking a deposit on work. Founder John says: “Whether we do a £4k window job or £50k conservatory or extension, we do not take one penny of deposit. The customer sees the product before they part with a penny. We are family run, and have survived several recessions and covid.”
Britelite Windows
- Trustpilot rating: 4.5
- Area covered: London, Kent, Sussex, Essex and Surrey
- Founded: 1970
- Guarantee: 10 years
- Best for: Good reviews and a long history
Another long-established firm, Britelite has more than 50 years of experience fitting windows, doors and conservatories. It covers the south-east of England.
It has Which? Trusted trader status as the company says Chairman Dominic Baxter regularly reads customer reviews in order to keep service levels high.
First Home Improvements
- Trustpilot rating: 4.5
- Area covered: Most of England, particularly the South and East.
- Founded: 2008
- Guarantee: 12 years
- Best for: Good reviews and a long guarantee
First Home Improvements has some of the broadest coverage of England and roots going back to the 1970s, although the company’s current iteration was founded in 2008 through a management buyout of the previous owners.
The company offers a generous 12 year guarantee.
Clearview Windows
- Trustpilot rating: 4.4
- Area covered: The northwest of England including N. Wales, West Derbyshire, South Lakes
- Founded: 2008
- Guarantee: 20 years on products (roofs and PVC frames doors & glass), 10 years on aluminium and building work
- Best for: Best guarantee and plenty of awards
North West-focused Clearview has a decent Trustpilot rating and a generous 20 year guarantee on many of its products.
The firm is proud to have won the Glass & Glazing Federation Installer of the year award for 3 consecutive years.
Anglian Home Improvements
- Trustpilot rating: 3.9
- Area covered: England, Scotland and Wales
- Founded: 1966
- Guarantee: 10 years
- Best for: National coverage
The first national company on our list and the longest-running, Anglian was founded in 1966. It’s changed hands several times since then and is now owned by a private equity firm, Alchemy Partners.
The company covers all of Britain and offers blinds and conservatories as well as windows, doors and porches. Anglian offers to match uPVC window prices.
Safestyle
- Trustpilot rating: 3.9
- Area covered: England, Scotland and Wales
- Founded: 2024
- Guarantee: 10 years
- Best for: National coverage
Famous in North West England for its quirky TV adverts fronted by medieval garb-clad Jeff Brown, who offered regular buy-one-get-one-free deals to customers, and later ones featuring former England goalie David Seaman, Safestyle collapsed into administration in 2023, blaming high costs and weak demand.
It was bought by rival Anglian, but the collapse left some customers with worthless guarantees.
Under its new ownership it offers very similar services to Anglian, with a 10 year guarantee and broad coverage of the UK.
Everest
- Trustpilot rating: 3.6
- Area covered: England, Scotland and Wales
- Founded: 2024
- Guarantee: 10 years
- Best for: National coverage
Everest is one of the more famous names on our list, thanks to a couple of TV campaigns in the 1980s and 2000s showcasing its windows at the Tan Hill Inn, the highest pub in Britain.
But the company has had a recent troubled history, going into administration in 2020 in the wake of Covid lockdowns and then again in 2024. It is now owned by Anglian.
Its financial troubles left some customers unable to cancel orders and with worthless warranties, although purchases made just before the collapse were fulfilled by its new owners.
