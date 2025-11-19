Installing solar panels is a significant investment, and your solar panel warranty is the safety net that protects it. While the best solar panels are built to last decades, faults and performance drops can happen. A solid warranty for solar panels ensures that, if things go wrong, you’re not left footing the bill. Solar panel warranties can vary widely between manufacturers and installers, so it’s important to understand what you’re signing up for and which questions to ask.

So if you’re wondering if solar panels are worth it, a good warranty is a major part of that calculation – because your investment only pays off if your system performs reliably for decades.

Manan Shah, a solar expert from Solar4Good, explains that understanding your cover up front can save years of frustration later. “Many homeowners don’t read the fine print,” he says. “Knowing who’s responsible for what – the manufacturer, the installer, or the inverter maker – is crucial.”

The four key types of solar panel warranties

When you invest in a solar panel array for your home, you should receive several separate warranties covering different aspects of the system:

Product (equipment) warranty

This covers manufacturing defects or faults in the solar panels themselves. Most manufacturers offer between 10 and 25 years of cover. “Twenty-five years is now considered excellent,” says Shah. “It shows confidence in build quality.”

Performance warranty

All panels degrade slightly over time. A performance warranty guarantees that your system will still generate a set percentage of its original rated output after a certain period, typically 90 per cent after 10 years and 80-85 per cent after 25. If your panels fall below that threshold, the manufacturer should repair or replace them. You can learn more about how this relates to solar panel efficiency in our detailed guide.

Inverter warranty

Your inverter converts solar energy into electricity for your home. Because it works hard every day, it’s more likely to fail before the panels do. Standard coverage runs from five to 10 years, but Shah recommends opting for an extended warranty of up to 20 years for peace of mind.

Workmanship or installation warranty

This comes from your installer and covers installation quality – wiring faults, leaks, or poor workmanship. A good installer should provide at least two to five years of cover.

What’s considered good solar panel warranty coverage today?

In the UK, the gold standard for solar panel warranties is 25 years of product and performance cover. For inverters, look for at least 10 years, and five years for installation workmanship.

Longer warranties usually indicate higher-quality components and stronger manufacturer confidence. Panels built with N-type cells, glass-glass construction, or advanced weatherproofing often come with longer terms, reflecting their resilience. Some manufacturers even include labour and shipping in the cover, so it’s worth checking whether those are included. Premium Tier 1 brands typically provide the most comprehensive protection, which can make a slightly higher upfront cost worthwhile.

“Top-tier manufacturers like AIKO, DMEG, JA Solar, QCells, and SolarEdge all offer strong warranties,” Shah explains. “These brands are setting the benchmark for durability and reliability.”

Typical solar panel warranty terms

Component Average Warranty Excellent Warranty Solar panels (product) 10-15 years 25 years Solar panels (performance) 20-25 years 25 years at 85% output Inverter 5-10 years 10-20 years (extended) Workmanship 2 years 5 years

Common exclusions and how to avoid voiding your warranty

Even the best solar panel guarantees can be voided if you don’t follow the terms. Common pitfalls include:

Unauthorised maintenance or modifications. Replacing an inverter or repairing wiring yourself can invalidate the warranty.

Physical damage or neglect. Storm damage, shading changes (like new trees or structures), or lack of cleaning can all affect cover.

DIY installations or non-approved installers. Always use an MCS-certified professional.

Shah recommends reading the fine print before installation. “Some warranties require you to keep your monitoring system connected,” he says. “If you unplug it or stop reporting faults, you might lose cover.”

It’s also worth noting that environmental factors such as hail, snow, or salt corrosion near coastal areas may not be covered unless explicitly stated in the policy. Keeping regular maintenance logs and having periodic inspections by certified technicians can help preserve your eligibility for warranty claims and demonstrate that the system has been properly maintained.

How to make a claim on a solar panel warranty

If you suspect your system isn’t performing as it should, contact your installer first. They’ll usually handle diagnosis and coordinate the claim with the manufacturer.

If your installer is unavailable or has gone out of business, you can contact the manufacturer directly using your system’s serial numbers and your MCS certificate. Keep all installation and warranty paperwork in one place, as you’ll need it to validate your claim.

It’s also helpful to gather evidence before making a claim. This can include generation data from your inverter or monitoring app, photos showing any visible faults or shading issues, and records of maintenance or cleaning.

Many manufacturers now provide online claim forms and dedicated customer service teams to streamline the process, so having all this information ready can make resolving issues much quicker.

What happens to your solar panel warranty if your installer goes out of business?

If your solar panel installer closes down, your manufacturer’s warranty still stands, provided your panels are MCS-certified. However, your workmanship warranty (covering the installation itself) might not.

To safeguard against that, look for an Insurance-Backed Guarantee (IBG) when you sign your contract. An IBG ensures that even if your installer ceases trading, you can still claim workmanship defects. “It’s an extra layer of reassurance,” says Shah.

If you’re not sure whether your guarantee is backed by insurance, you can usually verify it with the insurer listed on your IBG certificate. Trade associations such as the Home Insulation & Energy Systems Quality Assured Contractors Scheme (HIES) or the Renewable Energy Consumer Code (RECC) can also provide support if your installer has ceased trading.

Additionally, you can confirm your installation and product certification via the MCS database, which helps ensure that manufacturer warranties remain valid.

Are extended solar panel warranties and service plans worth it?

Extended inverter warranties and service plans can make sense for long-term reliability. “At Solar4Good UK, we recommend extending inverter cover from 10 to 20 years,” says Shah. “We also offer annual service plans that include cleaning, performance checks, and reporting. It’s worth it if you want consistent output and peace of mind.”

Regular maintenance also helps spot early issues, like wiring faults or shading, that might otherwise void your warranty.

How to choose a reliable installer and warranty package

Before signing a contract, ask for written details of all solar panel warranties and guarantees. Check who to contact for each issue – the manufacturer or installer – and confirm that all components (panels, inverter, mounting system, labour) are covered.

Only work with MCS-certified solar panel installers who provide full documentation and, ideally, an IBG. A generous warranty is often a reflection of product quality and company confidence.

If you’re comparing quotes, consider not only the warranty terms but also the cost of solar panels, system size, and projected savings. A slightly higher upfront cost can be worthwhile for longer, more comprehensive coverage.

Verdict: What a good solar panel warranty looks like

A comprehensive solar panel warranty should give you peace of mind for decades. As a rule of thumb:

Panels: 25 years product + 25 years performance warranty

Inverter: 10–20 years

Workmanship: five years

Choose reputable brands, confirm your installer’s credentials, and read the small print. With the right protection, your solar investment will keep generating clean, efficient power for years to come, and the best solar panel warranties will ensure you continue to see strong returns on your system.