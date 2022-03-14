Air pollution linked to symptoms of depression in adolescents, study suggests

Research by the American Psychological Association found a link between higher exposure ozone gas and depression symptoms in young people, reports Furvah Shah

Monday 14 March 2022 21:33
<p>The research found links between depressions symptoms, such as lack of concentration and suicidal thoughts, and higher ozone exposure in adolescents </p>

(iStockPhotos/Getty Images)

Exposure to ozone gas air pollution has been linked to symptoms of depression in adolescents, according to a new study.

The research by the American Psychological Association found that while ozone – a gas produced by pollutants reacting to sunlight – is linked to physical ailments like asthma and respiratory viruses, it could also be linked to depression symptoms such as feelings of sadness, hopelessness, lack of concentration, disturbed sleep and suicidal thoughts.

“I think our findings really speak to the importance of considering air pollution’s impact on mental health in addition to physical health,” said lead researcher Dr Erika Manczak, an assistant psychology professor at the University of Denver, in the US.

