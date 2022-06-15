Beer ‘can help gut microbes and reduce risk of some diseases’

Scientists said drinking one bottle or can of beer per day – preferably non-alcoholic – could boost health, reports Lamiat Sabin

Wednesday 15 June 2022 18:44
Drinking one alcoholic or non-alcoholic beer per day could lead to better gut health than not consuming the drink regularly, according to the results of a pilot study.

When drunk in moderation, beer – like wine – can have some specific health benefits due to the polyphenol micronutrients in the drinks, researchers in Portugal have found.

The male-only study found those who drank one beer a day at dinnertime had a more diverse range of microbes in their digestive systems, compared to the state of their guts prior to the study.

