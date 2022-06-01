Older people who regularly drink alcohol ‘often report better quality of life’

Latest research suggests a routine tipple might not be all bad, writes Liam James

<p>Vital fluid? Researchers think alcohol’s mood boosting effects could be behind statistics </p>

Older patients who consume alcohol regularly are more likely to report having a better quality of life before and after surgery, research has found.

A study from the University of Bonn asked patients over 60 who had a planned operation to report their drinking habits and fill out a questionnaire on their wellbeing in the period surrounding the procedure.

Respondents who routinely drank a “potentially unhealthy amount” of alcohol generally said their quality of life was better compared with those who drank low amounts or no alcohol at all.

