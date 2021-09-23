Joy to the world! Harry and Meghan are thinking about bringing Archie and Lilibet home for Christmas in the hope of repairing the big family rift, according to the royal watchers. Unfortunately, the nation’s political rifts look unrepairable. Boris Johnson was hoping to strike a post-Brexit deal with the US, but it looks like he and Joe Biden have irreconcilable differences when it comes to trade. The prime minister has also managed to harm ties with France with some silly jibes in Franglais, as if cross-Channel relations weren’t bad enough.

Inside the bubble

Political correspondent Jon Stone on what to look out for today: