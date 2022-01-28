Inside Politics: Boris Johnson under pressure over NI rise

Since it’s Friday here’s some good news to get you started: next week it will no longer be January, the days will be slightly longer and the nights a bit shorter. Back to the present, Boris Johnson is coming under increasing pressure to set out what he’ll do to help families with the cost of living squeeze, amid reports that he could scrap the planned rise to national insurance contributions, which would also help him to win the support of MPs considering sending in no confidence letters over the partygate scandal. There is still no sign of Sue Gray’s report. Elsewhere, Lizz Truss is under fire over a gas-guzzling and emissions-busting flight to Australia.

Inside the bubble

Commons action gets underway at 9.30am with a day of private members’ bills.