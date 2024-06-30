Wegovy helped me lose three stone in three months – and ruined my life

I’m not a crier. I could count on two hands the number of times I’d cried as an adult – but that all changed in 2024. I’ve spent hours of every day lying on the floor, screaming and in tears, all thanks to weight loss medication that was supposed to make my life better.

I have always been overweight. Always been fat. Always been obese. A health visitor put me on a diet in my first year of primary school, and I’ve been on one ever since. But with the advent of drugs like Semaglutide, I thought I could finally slay this dragon.

It’s sold in the US under the name Ozempic/Rybelsus, and Wegovy here in the UK. The drug has been hailed as a magic bullet for diabetes, alcohol abuse, drug abuse and heart disease.