Nestle creates line of targeted food for weight-loss drug users

Nestle is set to launch new products that it says are designed for people taking weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy or Ozempic.

The world's biggest food company will sell a $5 (£3.92) line of frozen pizzas and protein-enriched pastas in the US.

Products are set to hit supermarket shelves in October.

Nestle USA will pitch the "Vital Pursuit" meals as "food solutions" for people who want to complement their use of the drugs with "the right nutrition - high protein, good fiber, the right minerals," such as potassium and vitamin C, president of the company's meal division Tom Moe said.