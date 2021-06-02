From powering our mobile phones and laptops to being a crucial component of electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries are increasingly becoming an essential part of life.

However, as the world’s lithium-ion production capacity increases fuelled in part by a growing demand for “EVs”, questions remain about the batteries’ environmental impact.

Most lithium-ion batteries for renewable energy and electric vehicles are not designed to be maintained. If one of their components breaks down, the whole pack stops working which means that they cannot be repaired or easily recycled, leaving a waste problem in their wake.