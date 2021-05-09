Can the B Corp movement really drive change?

W

ith the pandemic increasing focus on sustainability and conscious consumerism on the rise, demand for a better model of business is growing.

This trend has fuelled interest for an organisational form, the certified B Corporation.

For the uninitiated, B Corp companies are businesses that value purpose as much as profit. In comparison to the Fairtrade label, which is awarded to specific products as a guarantee that they are ethically sourced, B Corp certification scrutinises a company’s overall social and environmental impact including – governance, workers, community, environment and customers.