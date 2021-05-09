A View from the Top

Can the B Corp movement really drive change?

Zlata Rodionova speaks to businesses that value purpose as much as profit

Sunday 09 May 2021 13:37
<p>Mark Cuddigan, CEO of baby and toddler food Ella’s Kitchen</p>

(Ella’s Kitchen)
ith the pandemic increasing focus on sustainability and conscious consumerism on the rise, demand for a better model of business is growing.

This trend has fuelled interest for an organisational form, the certified B Corporation.

For the uninitiated, B Corp companies are businesses that value purpose as much as profit. In comparison to the Fairtrade label, which is awarded to specific products as a guarantee that they are ethically sourced, B Corp certification scrutinises a company’s overall social and environmental impact including – governance, workers, community, environment and customers.

