We like to suppose that Britain is a paragon of democracy – it’s not

This week, one rich punter paid £120,000 for the privilege of dinner with the prime minister and his two predecessors, David Cameron and Theresa May.

Cue much larking around, as the idea of these three dining together without bread rolls being deliberately thrown and the wine being chucked, beggars belief. There’s no love lost between any of the former Tory leaders.

Still, it was dressed up as harmless fun, a piece of entertainment, at the Conservative Party’s summer party held at London’s Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum. Along with the meal from hell, an African safari trip went for £65,000, a shooting weekend for £37,000 and Chelsea vs Arsenal tickets for £5,000.