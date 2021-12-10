BT promises to ‘build like fury’ after Ofcom broadband price cap win
Company has good reason to feel pleased over the regulator’s decision, which the latter says will encourage investment. Ofcom must now watch BT like a hawk to ensure that happens
“For us, it is the green light we’ve been waiting for to get on and build like fury. Full fibre broadband will be the foundation of a strong BT for decades to come and a shot in the arm for the UK as we build back better from this pandemic,” declared BT boss Philip Jansen, in response to Ofcom promising to “create the conditions” for nationwide full fibre broadband.
Translation: Ofcom’s price is right.
The welcome news for BT should help divert attention from the reports of boardroom bust-ups that have bedevilled the company of late. The result of those was an odd-looking statement insisting there had been “no misalignment between the board and executive management over the company’s strategy” while lamenting the impending departure of chairman Jan du Plessis.
