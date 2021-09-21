A genuine threat of shortages of staples like chicken and bacon. Coke and Pepsi vanishing from the supermarket shelves. Empty bakery counters.

Imagine if someone suggested that was coming, say, 10 years ago and that, no, they weren’t floating an unlikely plot for a dystopian TV show or novel.

They’d have been laughed at, and then dismissed as a wild conspiracy theorist who’d spent too much time watching re-runs of The X-Files.