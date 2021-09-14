The jobs market has improved but Rishi Sunak has no cause to be crowing

“Today’s statistics show that our plan for jobs is working,” declared chancellor Rishi Sunak, as labour market data showed a record number of vacancies in August and employee numbers back at pre-pandemic levels.

That statement was disingenuous, even from a government that has specialised in speaking with a forked tongue.

Yes the numbers were good. Those vacancies passed the 1 million mark. Payrolls climbed above 29.1 million.