The jobs market has improved but Rishi Sunak has no cause to be crowing

Payrolls are at pre-pandemic levels, but the recovery is patchy and freelancers are still struggling. Sunak can’t open the champagne just yet, writes James Moore

Tuesday 14 September 2021 21:30
<p>Rishi Sunak has hailed an improvement in the labour market but behind the mask things aren’t so clear cut </p>

(PA Wire)

“Today’s statistics show that our plan for jobs is working,” declared chancellor Rishi Sunak, as labour market data showed a record number of vacancies in August and employee numbers back at pre-pandemic levels.

That statement was disingenuous, even from a government that has specialised in speaking with a forked tongue.

Yes the numbers were good. Those vacancies passed the 1 million mark. Payrolls climbed above 29.1 million.

