Inside Business
The jobs market has improved but Rishi Sunak has no cause to be crowing
Payrolls are at pre-pandemic levels, but the recovery is patchy and freelancers are still struggling. Sunak can’t open the champagne just yet, writes James Moore
“Today’s statistics show that our plan for jobs is working,” declared chancellor Rishi Sunak, as labour market data showed a record number of vacancies in August and employee numbers back at pre-pandemic levels.
That statement was disingenuous, even from a government that has specialised in speaking with a forked tongue.
Yes the numbers were good. Those vacancies passed the 1 million mark. Payrolls climbed above 29.1 million.
