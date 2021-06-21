The Morrisons takeover proposal is nothing but bad news for staff

With a £5.5bn takeover proposal on the table, Morrisons shares started the week on a huge high, with some media commentators going so far as to suggest America’s private equity barons could perform a supermarket sweep of the entire sector up to and including even Tesco.

Bid battles, fat cat Americans with bin bags full of dollars, bankers, mergers and acquisitions, yay!

I’m sorry, but the stink from this whole thing is worse than what you’ll experience through living next door to a rendering plant.