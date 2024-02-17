Jump to content

Why I’ve had enough of performative public service posturing

From stolen phones to broken bones and faulty trains, we’ve reached a dreadful impasse with our public services, writes Chris Blackhurst, who knows from personal experience just how stagnated they’ve become...

Saturday 17 February 2024 06:00
<p>Many people see the crisis in the NHS and are frustrated by those in charge refusing to fix the problems. Instead of solutions the government chooses obfuscation </p>

(AFP via Getty)

On 26 January, my GP referred me to a clinic at Charing Cross. A letter arrives from Charing Cross telling me that the referral will be “reviewed” by 26 March.

I know what the GP’s letter said and it was straightforward. How it can be “reviewed” is beyond me.

Of course, it is not being “reviewed” at all. This is a neat fobbing off. The GP’s missive was replied to on receipt. That enables the hospital managers to say it was dealt with immediately, which is good for the statistics.

