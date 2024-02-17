Why I’ve had enough of performative public service posturing
From stolen phones to broken bones and faulty trains, we’ve reached a dreadful impasse with our public services, writes Chris Blackhurst, who knows from personal experience just how stagnated they’ve become...
On 26 January, my GP referred me to a clinic at Charing Cross. A letter arrives from Charing Cross telling me that the referral will be “reviewed” by 26 March.
I know what the GP’s letter said and it was straightforward. How it can be “reviewed” is beyond me.
Of course, it is not being “reviewed” at all. This is a neat fobbing off. The GP’s missive was replied to on receipt. That enables the hospital managers to say it was dealt with immediately, which is good for the statistics.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies