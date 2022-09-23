Some time soon, the Online Safety Bill will be presented to the House of Commons.

There’s no doubt it will be a watered-down version of what was originally proposed. At her first Prime Minister’s Questions, Liz Truss indicated as much, saying she would be bringing forward the legislation, but that there would be “tweaks” to protect free speech.

Michelle Donelan, the new DCMS Secretary, has reiterated the changes will focus on loosening planned restrictions for adults, not children. “The bits in relation to children and online safety will not be changing – and that is the overarching objective of the bill and why we put it in our manifesto.”