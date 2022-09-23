Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

We have to do something about anonymous trolling, even if the government won’t

In the likely absence of state intervention, and inaction on the part of the social network providers, users may have no choice than resorting to take matters into their own hands, thinks Chris Blackhurst

Friday 23 September 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Dark web: the internet needs cleaning up before even more damage happens </p>

Dark web: the internet needs cleaning up before even more damage happens

(Getty/iStock)

Some time soon, the Online Safety Bill will be presented to the House of Commons.

There’s no doubt it will be a watered-down version of what was originally proposed. At her first Prime Minister’s Questions, Liz Truss indicated as much, saying she would be bringing forward the legislation, but that there would be “tweaks” to protect free speech.

Michelle Donelan, the new DCMS Secretary, has reiterated the changes will focus on loosening planned restrictions for adults, not children. “The bits in relation to children and online safety will not be changing – and that is the overarching objective of the bill and why we put it in our manifesto.”

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in