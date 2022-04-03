P&O should be a lesson – we need to plug the legal loopholes

Before the grubby mass sacking of its workforce to be replaced with cheaper agency workers, I always had a soft spot for P&O Ferries.

A ubiquitous British brand on a par with Cadbury’s and Wimbledon, rooted favourably in the psyche in fond nostalgia, its sailings bookended many of my childhood trips to France over the years and into adulthood.

In fact the scope of its on-board offering was very much the final flourish, the last hurrah if you like, of these biannual breaks before a return to the usual routine beckoned. I recall a spate of P&O sailings at some point in the 90s, which included a cabaret – usually a female singer dressed in full showgirl feathered glam, belting out Whitney Houston songs; on reflection all quite an effort for the one-hour afternoon crossing to Calais and probably long since abandoned.