Reducing plastics in supermarkets is hardly a level playing field

Speaking to Iceland’s manager director, Richard Walker, this week was a reminder that the collective mission of UK supermarkets to reduce their use of plastic isn’t quite a level playing field.

Different stores attract a different customer with varying budgets and priorities and degrees of receptiveness to the sustainability agenda, a nuance that a narrative heavy with targets and pledges doesn’t always address. Some of the socio-economic barriers which can inform customer buy-in and make sustainable shopping a harder sell in Iceland than say, Waitrose, says Walker, are not addressed or acknowledged enough.

It’s an interesting point. As a budget supermarket, the Iceland customer spends an average of £25 on their weekly shopping in store. Perhaps inevitably for a business rooted in the frozen readymade meal, they prioritise speed and convenience, more of grab and go as opposed to a browse and procrastination. Furthermore, says Walker, his customers don’t necessarily have access to cars during the week, all of which is less compatible with both the effort and inclination needed to be on board with refill and zero-waste shopping. For the cash and time-strapped, flicking a Findus in the basket will seem more attractive than bringing your own tubs and jars to fill with nuts, pasta and lentils and possibly paying more for the privilege.