No, he’s not just the Chelsea owner, Abramovich is wrapped up with Putin

He may have changed English football forever, but he’s done a lot more than that. His access to Putin is why he has fallen from grace, writes Chris Blackhurst

Friday 04 March 2022 12:44
Comments
<p>Roman Abramovich was the one, the person who, whenever wealthy club bosses were mentioned, would be cited immediately</p>

Roman Abramovich was the one, the person who, whenever wealthy club bosses were mentioned, would be cited immediately

(Getty)

One minute he’s lord of all he surveys, the billionaire owner of the football champions of Europe, of the world, lauded for his brilliance and largesse. The next, he is gone.

In the long history of many corporate exits there has rarely been one so dramatic as Roman Abramovich’s from Chelsea. Sure, there have been rapid departures from boardrooms and fire sales. But this is the owner, the backer, of a club that was not in any trouble – far from it. Indeed, so keen is the Russian to extricate himself that he seems prepared to take a hit on the £1.5bn he loaned during his almost 20-year reign.

Faced with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine other oligarchs suspected of enjoying ties to the Kremlin find themselves in a similar position, threated with sanctions and vilified by politicians and media. Yet they have not acted so quickly and decisively as Abramovich.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in