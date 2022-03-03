Nadine Dorries suggests Roman Abramovich should be sanctioned by UK

English football has “reached a turning point” after having “tolerated the investment of Russian kleptocrats for far too long”, the Culture Secretary has said.

Nadine Dorries appeared to suggest Roman Abramovich should be sanctioned after telling Labour MP Chris Bryant that she hopes the Foreign Office will “come forward with the sanctions he’s looking for”.

Mr Bryant told the Commons it was a “mystery” to him why the billionaire has not yet been sanctioned by the UK Government.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here