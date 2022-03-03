Roman Abramovich makes ‘incredibly difficult decision’ to sell Chelsea

Roman Abramovich says he has made the “incredibly difficult decision” to sell Chelsea, amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire has owned the Blues since 2003 and helped steer the Stamford Bridge club to 19 major trophies.

But the 55-year-old’s glittering reign in west London is close to an end, with a consortium of billionaires already making their interest in a deal public.

Abramovich added that he will write off the £1.5bn in loans owed to him by the club.

