The trust barometer shows bosses have to care more about the world

Another week and another nail in the coffin marked “trust in our political leaders”.

Boris Johnson said it was “complete nonsense” that he helped to get a charity’s animals out of Kabul. Lo, an email released by a Commons select committee, suggests different. It’s a message between officials in the Foreign Office, in August 2021, when the evacuation of the Afghanistan capital was at its height. “Charity Nowzad, run by an ex-Royal Marine, has received a lot of publicity and the PM has just authorised their staff and animals to be evacuated.”

This, on top of all the other obfuscations and deceits. Not just here but abroad, with Donald Trump’s reign in the US being a prime example.