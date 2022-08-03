How India’s forest officials are preparing to bring back a top predator from extinction
Up to 20 cheetahs are being brought to India from Africa in August, the first time the animals have been in the country since being made extinct through hunting 70 years ago
Officials this month in central India are readying the Kuno national park to welcome cheetahs - wild cats made extinct by hunting more than seven decades ago, in a challenging wildlife translocation project.
At least 15-20 cheetahs are being brought to India from South Africa and Namibia in August, which federal officials have said will then be allowed to roam the national park in India’s central Madhya Pradesh state, officials said.
The Indian ministry of environment and forests said the country is launching the reintroduction project to “establish a viable cheetah metapopulation in India that allows the cheetah to perform its functional role as a top predator”.
