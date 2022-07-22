Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian river

A tiger miraculously survived being swept underwater by forceful currents as it tried to cross a river in India.

Indian Forest Service representative Ramesh Pandey shared video capturing the moment the young tiger became stuck.

Footage captures the animal initially struggling in the water, at one point becoming completely submerged.

Thankfully, the “powerful and great swimmer” was then seen treading calmer water before making its way back to land on the tiger reserve, according to Mr Pandey.

