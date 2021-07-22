The head of the World Health Organisation has warned the world is facing a “two-track pandemic” fuelled by countries not sharing vaccines and treatments for Covid.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said some countries are lifting restrictions while others are locking down, which risks prolonging the coronavirus pandemic.

While the UK removed nearly all of is Covid restrictions this week, elsewhere in the world - including Iran’s capital Tehran, Abu Dhabi and several states in Australia - have recently tightened rules.