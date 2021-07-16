Abu Dhabi welcomed a record-breaking 11.35 million international visitors in 2019.

But, just like the rest of the world, the Emirate’s numbers have taken a nose dive during the pandemic, with travel bans, lockdowns and border closures ensuring travellers globally largely stayed put.

The capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is currently on the UK’s red list, largely due to its status as an international aviation hub, which means travellers arriving from there face the toughest restrictions.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi is about to introduce its own partial lockdown to combat growing Covid infection rates.

But what are the rules for travelling there? Here’s what you need to know.

Can I legally travel to Abu Dhabi?

Yes. There is no legal barrier in either the UK or Abu Dhabi preventing Brits travelling there for any reason.

The UK government continues to advise against travel to red list countries, such as the UAE, but this is guidance, rather than law.

Visitors from the UK are allowed into Abu Dhabi for any purpose, but they must submit to strict entry requirements.

What are the restrictions for entering Abu Dhabi?

From 19 July, all visitors travelling to Abu Dhabi must have a negative Covid PCR test taken no more than 48 hours before arrival.

Travellers must take further PCR tests on day four and day eight (for those staying eight days or more).

Those entering from the UK are also subject to quarantine, even if fully vaccinated.

Vaccinated travellers must quarantine for seven days, while unvaccinated arrivals must quarantine for 12 days, either at a private property or a hotel.

If you violate home quarantine rules, you’re liable for a AED 50,000 (£9,863) fine.

What rules are in place when I get there?

From 19 July, the Emirate is going into partial lockdown as part of a “National Sterilisation Programme”.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said in a statement: “Sterilisation will take place daily between midnight and 5am. During these hours, the movement of traffic and the public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services.

“The public must stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out, or to get essential supplies, such as food and medicine.”

Residents must apply for a movement permit in order to circumnavigate the rules.

Capacity will also be limited at Abu Dhabi’s public, retail and entertainment spaces. Public beaches, public parks, private beaches and swimming pools, restaurants and cafes, gyms, spas, buses and public ferries are to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Shopping malls are to operate at 40 per cent and cinemas at 30 per cent capacity. A maximum of three passengers are permitted in a five-passenger taxi and four passengers in a seven-passenger taxi.

What are the rules when returning to the UK from Abu Dhabi?

The UAE, including Abu Dhabi, is on the UK’s red list, meaning only British or Irish Nationals or those with residence rights in the UK are permitted to enter the country from there.

Before travel to the UK, passengers must have filled in a Passenger Locator Form, taken a lateral flow test (with a negative result), and pre-booked an 11-night hotel quarantine package – which includes two PCR tests – at a cost of £1,750 per solo traveller.

When they arrive in the UK, travellers will be privately transferred to a government mandated quarantine hotel, where they must spend the next 11 nights. All food is provided as part of the package.