The poster for Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón’s 1998 modern-day, US-set adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations is very revealing. There are no bonnets or brooches. The artwork is instead dominated by a recumbent, naked Gwyneth Paltrow – playing Estella – looking towards the camera with an enigmatic expression on her face. Beneath her, you can see the film’s Miss Havisham character, renamed here as Nora Dinsmoor and played by Anne Bancroft. She is not in a dusty wedding dress but looking very much like Gloria Swanson in Sunset Boulevard, complete with cigarette holder. In the corner, there is a murky image of the convict Magwitch (Robert De Niro), scowling like a heavy from Goodfellas.

For Cuarón, Dickens’ story was at least partly about erotic obsession. Pip (Ethan Hawke), the young lad from a humble background trying to make his way in society, felt much the same way about Estella as Michael Douglas had about Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct a few years before. “You can’t make a love story set in present times without the dynamic of sex,” Cuarón once said. “I wanted to tell the story from an erotic and sensuous viewpoint.”

Cuarón’s Great Expectations wasn’t very well received. Sex and Dickens aren’t a comfortable fit. Of course, the sex is already there in the Victorian novelist’s work but it is very deeply sublimated. Cuarón was considered to have defied good taste and tradition by featuring it so explicitly. The New York Times called his approach “bold and vulgar” and suggested his version of the story was “one Charles Dickens would barely recognise”. Cuarón himself later disowned the movie. “That is a film that I should have not done,” he said. “I passed many times, and then I ended up saying yes for the wrong reasons.”