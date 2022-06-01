AIM by Kyle Abraham review, Sadler’s Wells: Remixed Mozart feels both dreamlike and earthbound
Abraham’s adaptation of Mozart’s ‘Requiem’ often lacks pace, but remains striking
Kyle Abraham’s Requiem: Fire in the Air of the Earth remixes Mozart with ideas of ritual and rebirth. It can feel both dreamlike and earthbound. There’s some striking imagery, with muscular movement and shimmering electronic light, but the pacing lacks momentum.
Abraham is in demand as a choreographer, with recent works for The Royal Ballet and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre. His style is eclectic, drawing on everything from ballet to hip-hop, while his own company is rooted in Black culture and history. And he’s returned to death as a theme, from the fallen man haunting 2012’s Pavement to the more stylised approach of this Requiem.
Giles Deacon dresses the 10 dancers in dappled silks, with a hint of Pierrot troupe in their ruffs and ruffles. The soundtrack, by electronic dance artist Jlin, layers Mozart’s Requiem with beats and washes of sound.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies