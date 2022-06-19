curtain call

The Week on Stage: From Jitney to King Lear

The highs and lows of the week’s theatre

Sunday 19 June 2022 06:30
Comments
<p>From L-R: ‘King Lear’, ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’, ‘Jitney'</p>

From L-R: ‘King Lear’, ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’, ‘Jitney'

(Johan Persson/Marc Brenner/Manuel Harlan)

Let’s spare a thought for the actors this week, shall we? Some of them are having to endure a heatwave while wearing CORDUROY, under sweltering stage lights. Get them all an Aperol spritzer and a hand fan.

This week, it’s been all about modern spins on the canon. Kathryn Hunter takes up the role of King Lear at Shakespeare’s Globe, A Doll’s House gets a sequel at Donmar Warehouse, and director-to-watch Tinuke Craig brings her revival of August Wilson’s Jitney to the Old Vic.

Join us next week when we’ll be checking out the Royal Court’s mysteriously authored That Is Not Who I Am, and LIFT Festival highlight Sun & Sea.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in