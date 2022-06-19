The Week on Stage: From Jitney to King Lear

Let’s spare a thought for the actors this week, shall we? Some of them are having to endure a heatwave while wearing CORDUROY, under sweltering stage lights. Get them all an Aperol spritzer and a hand fan.

This week, it’s been all about modern spins on the canon. Kathryn Hunter takes up the role of King Lear at Shakespeare’s Globe, A Doll’s House gets a sequel at Donmar Warehouse, and director-to-watch Tinuke Craig brings her revival of August Wilson’s Jitney to the Old Vic.

Join us next week when we’ll be checking out the Royal Court’s mysteriously authored That Is Not Who I Am, and LIFT Festival highlight Sun & Sea.